Pickup found partially submerged in lake near Cedar Springs

Posted 10:23 AM, November 26, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who left a pickup truck partially submerged in a rural lake.

Undersheriff Michelle Young says that at 12:37 p.m. Saturday a citizen reported seeing a vehicle in Clear Lake, located near the Rogue River State Game Area west of Cedar Springs.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a silver Dodge pickup truck partially submerged in the water with a door open.

The vehicle’s driver is being sought.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

