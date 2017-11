× Snyder signs law that refers to residents as Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Are you a Michigander or a Michiganian?

A new state law favors using the term Michigander.

Gov. Rick Snyder in recent days signed a 13 -bill package related to moderninzing laws related to historical markers.

A portion of one bill defines residents of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.