Traffic stop and chase lead to multiple Mecosta County charges

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A traffic stop and short pursuit led to the driver being held on multiple charges Saturday night.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department deputies initiated a traffic stop on 30th Avenue near Seven Mile Road in Wheatland Township. The vehicle fled to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Seven Mile where the driver ran out of the car and was located hiding in the woods after a brief search.

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man from Six Lakes for fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license. He also had an outstanding felony warrant from the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET) for maintaining a drug house.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department.