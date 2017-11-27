× Allegan County K9 Lajki to receive bullet and stab protective vest

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A local police dog will now have some added protection thanks to a non-profit organization along the East Coast.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Lajki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest in the next few weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deputy Mike Martin, Lajki’s handler says “this vest will help keep Lajki safe on the job and is the first for our office; the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for being awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Each vest is valued between $1,744-$2,283.