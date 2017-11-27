Live – Fox News – Senator Al Franken News Conference

Allegan County K9 Lajki to receive bullet and stab protective vest

Posted 12:43 PM, November 27, 2017, by

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A local police dog will now have some added protection thanks to a non-profit organization along the East Coast.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Lajki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest in the next few weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page,  Deputy Mike Martin, Lajki’s handler says “this vest will help keep Lajki safe on the job and is the first for our office; the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for being awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

 

Each vest is valued between $1,744-$2,283. To learn more or donate to the cause click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s