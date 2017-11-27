Emergency surgery saves therapy horse; caretakers asking for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- A local therapy horse known for helping people with special needs now needs your help.

His name is Razz and he recently underwent a major surgery on his small intestine. He’s healing but his caretakers are looking for ways to pay his medical bills.

Shelly Fox works at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding and says the 14-year-old Hanoverian horse is one of the best at putting a smile on the faces of people living with mental, physical or emotional disorders.

“He is calm, steady, quiet; one of the most beloved horses at the Equest Center,” Fox said.

Before coming to the Equest Center in Rockford, the 1,600-pound horse specialized in high intensity dressage, otherwise known as artistic riding or dancing. Fox said her understanding of intricate movements made Razz the perfect candidate for working alongside people with special needs.

However, an unexpected bout with colic forced him out of the pastures and into emergency surgery.

“Razz experienced blockage in his abdomen which caused him a great deal of pain, a tear formed in his small intestine,” Fox said. “Razz was immediately rushed into surgery to save his life where they repaired the hole, putting everything back where it belonged.”

Razz is slowly recovering, but the surgery has left a heavy burden for his caretakers. His medical expenses are roughly $12,000, so they're asking for your help in covering the costs through this GoFundMe page.

If all goes according to plan, Razz should be back in the saddle and helping children with special needs within 4 months.