× Man dies after massive Grand Haven fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One of the victims from a massive house fire in Grand Haven over the weekend died from his injuries.

Grand Haven police say Jon Carlson, 71, died Sunday morning from smoke inhalation. Carlson was trapped inside the burning home and rescued by firefighters.

The fire broke out Saturday morning in the 600 block of North 5th Street. Police say it was caused by a cigarette being thrown away in a planter on the front porch.

Two others were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries, but they were released later that day.