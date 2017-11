× Man pulled from Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Rescue crews have pulled a man from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Monday morning.

Police say they were called to an area near the Blue Bridge at about 8:30 a.m. Crews tell FOX 17 that the man is alive and is being taken to the hospital.

The Grand Valley State University grounds crew spotted the man.

We’ll have more details when they become available.