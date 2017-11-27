Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. From the comfort of the office to the couch at home, people will be clocking online to snag up Cyber Monday Deals.

It's expected to hit a new record for the sixth year in a row. Consumers are expected to spend around $6.6 billion, which is 17 percent more than last year.

Online shopping has been growing for years, putting a strain on brick-and-mortar stores. Some of the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Jet.com will be rolling out new deals and big savings on electronics and toys.

Meanwhile, productivity in the workplace is expected to be impacted. According to RetailMeNot.com, 63 percent of employees plan to shop at work.

2. Fresh off their performance from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, people gathered in Rockford over the weekend to welcome home the high school marching band.

Rockford was just one of the seven high school bands chosen from across the country to take part in the parade.

They were also the first band from the West Michigan area to take part.

They had been preparing for the parade for more than a year, after finding out about the gig in April of 2016.

3. A farm in West Michigan is working to spread holiday cheer to members of the military through their Trees for Troops campaign.

Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in Gobles is planning to load up more than 600 trees. They'll head to a U.S. Air Force Auxiliary base in Florida.

Ahead of today's loading event, neighbors were invited to donate a tree to a military family for $25 and include a personal message.

4. Speaking of trees, people can now head out to Muskegon for their annual Festival of Trees.

The event, put on by Muskegon Museum of Art, runs until December 3 and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can experience international holiday traditions, catch a fashion show, watch live performances, and visit with Santa Claus.

There will be professionally designed themed trees and decorations that will also be auctioned off.

5. A new study suggests that drinking different types of alcohol can trigger specific emotions.

For instance, research revealed that people drinking gin or vodka reported being more aggressive than beer and wine drinkers.

The study also noted that red wine drinkers felt more relaxed and tired.

The study, published this week in the online journal BMJ Open, surveyed 30,000 people between the ages of 18 and 34. Researchers say that while more research is needed, the report could provide insight into people's drinking habits.