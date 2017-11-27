Police: 2 linked to arson, several Ottawa Co. break-ins

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say two people arrested after two Friday morning business break-ins could be linked to up to a dozen other break-ins, as well as an arson.

A 48-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Holland Township were arrested Friday after allegedly breaking in to two businesses in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue. They were arrested after a report of a flashlight being seen inside a closed business.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that after further investigation the pair is believed to be linked to up to 12 other break-ins between Oct. 22 and Nov. 24 in the Holland and Zeeland area. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen in the break-ins, officials said.

The suspects were also connected to a Nov. 20 arson at Graphic Sign Shop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the man will be released when he is formally charged. The teen’s name will be released if he is charged as an adult.