Suspect fires multiple shots through bedroom window

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired four shots into a bedroom window of a home in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue in Kalamazoo just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The male victim told police that he had an altercation with another male and when he entered the home, the male suspect fired the shots.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.