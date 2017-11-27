Suspect fires multiple shots through bedroom window

Posted 4:49 AM, November 27, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired four shots into a bedroom window of a home in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue in Kalamazoo just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The male victim told police that he had an altercation with another male and when he entered the home, the male suspect fired the shots.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s