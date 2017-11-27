× Three vehicles intentionally set on fire, police searching for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after three cars were set on fire just before 3 a.m. Monday in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to the report of multiple cars on fire in the 500 block of Mabel Street and arrived to find two vehicles in the driveway of a home. A third vehicle on fire was located in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.