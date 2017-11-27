Video: Truck crashes into California gym

Posted 2:58 PM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:59PM, November 27, 2017

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (KTLA) – A white pick-up truck crashed into a gym in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Sunday, with video showing the vehicle land in the middle of an exercise area there.

Surveillance footage from the gym, Real Fitness, shows the truck bust through the walls and fly onto the floor where a man can be seen standing just seconds before. Debris is seen flying around the truck as it lands on the gym floor.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver of the truck lost control due to an unknown medical condition, an LAPD official said. No one was injured but the driver, who suffered minimal wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is said to be around 30 to 40 years old. Officials did not have further information on his condition.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s