Video released from hit and run crash that injured bicyclist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding the suspect in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on November 17 along Division Avenue, south of 60th Street. The bicyclist, a 62-year-old Gaines Township man, is recovering from his injuries.

The surveillance video comes from a nearby business and does show the impact between the vehicle and bicyclist. Some may find the video disturbing.

The vehicle is described as dark-colored Pontiac Grand Am, maybe between the years of 1999 and 2005.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or message the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.