Live – Fox News – Senator Al Franken News Conference

Video released from hit and run crash that injured bicyclist

Posted 11:56 AM, November 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding the suspect in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on November 17 along Division Avenue, south of 60th Street.  The bicyclist, a 62-year-old Gaines Township man, is recovering from his injuries.

The surveillance video comes from a nearby business and does show the impact between the vehicle and bicyclist.  Some may find the video disturbing.

The vehicle is described as dark-colored Pontiac Grand Am, maybe between the years of 1999 and 2005.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or message the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s