Woman critically injured in crash recovering slowly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman injured in a crash almost two weeks ago has just reopened her eyes.

Olivia Anderson was seriously injured in the crash on the afternoon of November 14 at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and Indian Lakes Road NE. She was pinned in her vehicle and needed to be extricated. She was flown by Aeromed to Grand Rapids.

Anderson’s aunt tells FOX 17 that she is progressing and just recently opened her eyes.

The family is keeping track of Olivia’s recovery on Facebook and also has a GoFundMe site running to help with expenses.