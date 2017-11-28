× 2 injured in morning crash in Mecosta County

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say two people were injured after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Mecosta County.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. on 8 Mile Road at Elder Drive in Mecosta Township.

A 27-year-old man from Battle Creek was driving a Ford Taurus and reportedly made an improper pass on a hill and struck a Chevy Equinox head on driven by a 26-year-old woman from White Cloud, according to a press release from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a the Ford Taurus was then struck by a Ford Fusion driven by a 40-year-old Muskegon man.

The Battle Creek man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the driver of the Equinox was checked out on scene and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Fusion was not injured,