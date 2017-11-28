× Autopsy: Theresa Lockhart likely strangled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A medical examiner is ruling that Theresa Lockhart’s likely died of strangulation.

The report was released earlier today by Western Michigan University’s pathology department. Theresa Lockhart’s body was found in a densely wooded area in the Allegan State Game Area in October, five months after she was reported missing from Portage. Police were led to her body after they say her husband, Christopher Lockhart, left behind a confession note and map before he killed himself.

In the note, Christopher Lockhart wrote that he choked Theresa to death the night of May 18 and buried her the next day.

The report says her remains were mostly skeletal due to decomposition. Because of this, they couldn’t rule a specific cause of death, but given the circumstances, say she likely died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

No arrests were ever made while Theresa was missing. Her husband was named a “person of interest” early in the investigation.

Theresa’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalamazoo. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming.