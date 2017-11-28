Brewt’s Bloody Mary Mix: Handcrafted and bottled in West Michigan

Posted 11:47 AM, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46AM, November 28, 2017

Looking for a new local taste to a Bloody Mary? There's a Bloody Mary mix that not only has a longer shelf life, but is made right here in West Michigan.

Brewt's Bloody Mary Mix is handcrafted and bottled right here in Grand Rapids. It's made with all natural ingredients, with no sugar added, no preservatives, and gluten free.

Emily Griffen talks about Brewt's Bloody Mary Mix, and how she started her business.

Brewt's Bloody Mary Mix is available at multiple stores across West Michigan. To find a location near you, visit brewtsmix.com

