Christmas comes early for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patients

Posted 6:24 PM, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25PM, November 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Santa and his helpers made a special delivery to a group of children who need it most.

The nonprofit organization The Bottomless Toy Chest brought more than 400 toys to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The Bottomless Toy Chest program director Ashley Leslie said they wanted to put a smile on as many patients' faces as possible.

“I couldn’t imagine being in the hospital around the holiday time, so even if it’s brightening up their day for five minutes, we did our job.” said Leslie.

Organizers said this was the third year putting on the event, and they plan on doing it again in years to follow.

