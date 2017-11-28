× Finding love, two local tigers relocate as part of species survival plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A change is coming to John Ball Zoo as two of their animals are set to relocate to different zoos this winter.

John Ball Zoo announced that their two tigers, Yuri and Kuza, will be packing up and making the move to other zoos participating in the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The two male tigers came to Grand Rapids in 2014 and will be leaving to be paired with compatible females.

There are less than 500 tigers are left in the while and the zoo who participate with the Association of Zoos and Aquarium are working to sustain that population.

The John Ball Zoo is open until December 2 and the tigers will be departing later that month.