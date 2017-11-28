#GivingTuesday, FOX 17 Morning Team cleans up local woman’s yard

Posted 7:33 AM, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39AM, November 28, 2017

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s