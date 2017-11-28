Hundreds of nonprofit organizations participate in #GRgives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As an extension of #GivingTuesday, some local organizations are coming together for #GRgives.

There are more than 300 nonprofits in the Grand Rapids area participating this year.

“We are so proud to be part of such a vibrant philanthropic community and we’re looking forward to participating in #GRgives this year,” said Marcie Lewis, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. “We are so thankful for the support we receive on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year, which allows us to provide a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families coming to our city for their child’s treatment at our world class medical and mental health facilities.”

Last year the campaign was able to raise over $300,000.

People looking to get involved can pick one of the participating nonprofits and either volunteer their time or donate to the cause. If you are participating, the campaign encourages you to take pictures, share them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtags GRgives or GivingTuesday.