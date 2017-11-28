Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. After days of getting deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, today is the day for everyone to give back.

It's Giving Tuesday, and people can donate food, money or clothes to local charities or even time by volunteering.

Go to GivingTuesday.org to find out what is happening in the area. The charitable celebration has been happening in West Michigan for six years.

2. Christmas cheer by the truckload is on its way to military families in Florida. Hundreds of trees are loaded and heading south thanks to Wahmoff farms holding their annual Trees For Troops event.

On Monday volunteers and veterans from across the area went to the farm, loading up about 700 Christmas trees.

Those at the event said they're thankful to see service men and women from all branches of the military taking part.

Trees For Troops has been going on for almost a decade, and organizers say it keeps growing each year.

3. Hockey sticks and skates set aside, some Grand Rapids Griffins picked up bells and started ringing for the Salvation Army.

On Monday the players were around downtown Grand Rapids, collecting donations for the organization's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

This Friday, the Griffins will play in the Red Kettle Game against the Texas Stars. The Salvation Army is hoping the Red Kettle Campaign will raise more than a million dollars.

4. The dress code for a popular statue in the Motor City just got a little more strict.

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue has been seen wearing Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings, and Lions jerseys in honor of the teams' championship bids. It also wore a Michigan State jersey when the team prepared to play in a college football semi-final.

However the Detroit Wayne Joint Building Authority said a sports team now has to win a National Championship and fork over $25,000 to put a large jersey on the statue.

The building authority says since the first jersey was allowed in 1997, numerous institutions and businesses have wanted to dress the statue in "various costumes."

5. How did Saturday Night Live contribute to Dictionary.com's "Word of the Year for 2017"?

There was a fake commercial fro Complicit Perfume that aired in March, spiking interest in the word "complicit." The site defines complicit as "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act" and "having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing."

The word returned to the news in October when Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake announced his retirement by saying "he would not be complicit" about the current political climate.