Movement inspiring people to give back to local communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a day to help, it's a day to give back and it's a day to go out and do good. Today is #GivingTuesday, a worldwide movement to inspire people to give back to their communities.

With the power of social media, the movement hopes to get people involved with their local programs and communities.

Many organizations in West Michigan are participating.

Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo

A full list of all the organization's participating in your community are available on the Giving Tuesday website.