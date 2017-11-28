Movement inspiring people to give back to local communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a day to help, it's a day to give back and it's a day to go out and do good. Today is #GivingTuesday, a worldwide movement to inspire people to give back to their communities.
With the power of social media, the movement hopes to get people involved with their local programs and communities.
Many organizations in West Michigan are participating.
Grand Rapids
- Access of West Michigan
- Alpha Women's Center of Grand Rapids
- Arbor Circle
- Bangla Bible Correspondence Institute/Bangla Ministries Worldwide
- Better Wiser Stronger Inc
- Boy Scouts of America, Michigan
- Calvary Church
- Calvin Center for Faith and Writing
- CASA of Kent County
- Catholic Charities West Michigan
- Chia and Friends
Kalamazoo
- Bronson Health Foundation
- CARES of Southwest Michigan
- Charlie's P.L.A.C.E.
- Clean Water for the World
- Community Healing Center
- Dominican Student Organization
- Fostering Success Michigan
- Future 4 Teens
- Healthy House 4 Women
- Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan
A full list of all the organization's participating in your community are available on the Giving Tuesday website.