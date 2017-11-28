Pizza delivery driver robbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed Monday night.

Grand Rapids police responded to a report of a “strong arm” robbery on Beulah Street SE at about 7 p.m. The driver made a delivery at a house before he was robbed.

Police say the suspects have been described as three black male teenagers. They reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the driver.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police say at this point they believe it was likely a crime of opportunity and that the people inside the home that the driver had just delivered to are not believed to be involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 616-456-3400.