Shop and pay it forward at Benefit Twice Outlet Stores

Get a good bargain on brand new products while paying it forward at Benefit Twice Outlet stores all across West Michigan.

Benefit Twice, like it's name, give customers the opportunity to benefit twice when they shop at the store. Not only do shoppers get high quality, brand new items when they shop, but a portion of that money goes to a local non-profit organization in the area.

The outlet store sells a variety of items like clothes, kitchenware, toys and more.

To find a Benefit Twice location in the area, visit benefittwice.com.

