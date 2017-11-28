Ushering in the holidays, Rockford to host annual holiday event

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is ready to light up and shine for the holidays.

On December 1 the community is invited to come out for an evening of holiday events and the annual tree lighting.

The event, which is from 5:30 – 7 p.m., will include performances from the Rockford Schools choir and a proclamation of peace from the mayor.

“This will be my first Christmas in Rockford, and I’m anxious to join the community in this time-honored tradition that is one of many that makes Rockford so great,” said Rockford City Manager Thad Beard, who left a similar post in Otsego and was hired this past summer. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we’ve got something for everyone to delight in the sights and sounds of the coming season.”

On December 2nd, Santa will be coming to town for the 74th Annual Santa Parade. Over 70 floats will make their way through the streets of Rockford welcoming Santa to the area.

Following the parade visitors can enjoy a carriage rides from noon until 2 p.m.