West Michigan Youth Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

Seeing "The Nutcracker" has been a Christmas tradition for many families around West Michigan this time of year. It's also become a tradition for the West Michigan Youth Ballet, and they're celebrating their 10 year anniversary with a full length ballet performance of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.

"The Nutcracker" will take place at the Forest Hills Find Arts Center on December 2 and 3. There are performances at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., along with Nutcracker Tea Time with Clara and Friends at 11:30 a.m. each day.

Tickets cost $6-$18 and are available at wmyb.org.

Watch the video above to see dancers from "The Nutcracker" perform Reed Flute.