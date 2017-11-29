Bill OK’d to ban ousted lawmakers from running to fill seats

Posted 1:52 PM, November 29, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature has voted to prohibit a lawmaker who resigns or who has been expelled from office from running in the special election to fill the seat.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 35-3 vote Wednesday after winning House approval earlier this year.

Former Rep. Todd Courser (left) and Former Rep. Cindy Gamrat

It is a response to former Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat running in special elections to finish the remainder of their terms in 2015. He had resigned and she had been expelled after being accused of misusing state resources to try to cover up their extramarital affair.

They lost the special elections.

Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign the legislation when it reaches his desk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s