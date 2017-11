GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday at a Kent County gas station.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the robbery was reported at about 7:22 p.m. at the Marathon station at 781 68th St. SE.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled after the robbery. Police attempted to track them with a dog but that search has since been called off.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available