Health Department holds meeting to address water contamination concerns

Posted 5:26 AM, November 29, 2017

Belmont - 10/12/17

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Officials will hold another meeting Wednesday to discuss and answer concerns regarding the groundwater contamination in the Belmont area.

The town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Rockford Freshman Center located at 4500 Kroes Street in Rockford.

Recently Governor Rick Snyder announced the creation of a team to investigate the recent rise in PFAS found in groundwater in the state.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will be working the Kent County Health Department  to continue the water contamination investigation in the Rockford and surrounding areas.

The water contamination is allegedly due to old Wolverine World Wide dump sites in the area.

For those with concerns or questions, the meeting is open to the public.

