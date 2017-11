Jake Owen and more performing at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out all of these events coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and the casino.

December 1: Straight No Chaser

December 15: Terry Fator

December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend

December 27: Rodney Carrington

December 28: Rick Springfield

December 29: Theory of a Deadman

December 30: Boys II Men

December 31: New Year's Eve Celebration

December 31: Grand Gatsby New Year

January 20: Gabriel Iglesias

January 26: Jake Owen

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.