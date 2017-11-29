Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Santa and his helpers made an early special delivery to a group of children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, making ti a holiday patients won't forget!

The non-profit "The Bottomless Toy Chest" made sure all of the kids got a gift. They ranged from toys, dolls and activities.

Organizers say this was their third year putting on third event, and they plan on doing it again in years to follow.

2. Two male tigers at John Ball Zoo are moving to a new home.

The guys are part of a species survival plan, but they have to go to other locations in order to be paired up with females. Michigan law prohibits breeding large carnivores in captivity.

There are fewer than 500 tigers left in the wild.

The zoo is open until Saturday, and after it closes the tigers will leave. However a 12-year-old female tiger will stay behind, and the zoo will be getting two new 1-year-old tigers later this winter.

3. The hysterical duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are making their way to West Michigan next year.

On May 20, the Martin and Martin show will take the stage for one night at DeVos Performance Hall.

The two comedy icons will be sharing their favorite parts of their careers, their creative influences, and most memorable encounters.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. and range from $95 to $350. Get them through Ticketmaster or the DeVos Place and Van Andel Box offices.

4. The Travel Channel stopped in West Michigan this week to feature a local restaurant: The Beltline Bar.

The Travel Channel showcased the restaurant's famous wet burrito, and interviewed guests during lunch time.

The Beltline Bar says they've served more than five million wet burritos.

5. The company that owns Arby's announced that it's buying Buffalo Wild Wings for almost $3 billion.

Arby's is owned by Roark Capital, which also has big stakes in Auntie Anne's and Jimmy John's.

The restaurant chain's stock had been much lower, even before rumors about a deal surfaced two weeks ago.

The deal will take Buffalo Wild Wings Private.