MSU Federal Credit Union opens first West MI branch in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 11:10 AM, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, November 29, 2017

MSU Federal Credit Union has opened its first branch here in West Michigan, and is inviting Spartans and non-Spartans to join their group.

Most people know about the benefits of membership in a credit union, like low interest rates on credit cards and loans. There are so many more when people join a not for profit institution like MSU Federal Credit Union.

Plus, for people who are tired of waiting in line to see the next teller at the bank, MSU Federal Credit Union gets personal and sees their members one-on-one at a table.

Todd went over to their new location on 86 Monroe Center Street North West in Grand Rapids.

To learn more about their membership program, visit MSUFCU.org.

