Police seek two suspects connected to rash of burglaries

Posted 4:46 AM, November 29, 2017, by

COURTESY OF THE BENTON HARBOR DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — After experiencing multiple burglaries in the Jefferson Hill area in Benton Harbor, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is now seeking two suspect who are believed to be connected to these incidents.

Deandre Shon Taylor and James Z. Griffins are persons of interests in this case and police are offering a reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of these two.

Police are reminding people that burglaries and robberies are on the rise due to the holiday season so people should make sure to lock their doors, keep their homes well lit and people should park their vehicles in low lighted areas.

Anyone with information about about these suspects is asked to call the BHDPS at 269-927-0293.

