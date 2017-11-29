Search to resume Wednesday for missing kayaker

Posted 3:14 AM, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29AM, November 29, 2017

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — A search will resume Wednesday for a missing kayaker who is believed to have gone missing on Lake Skegemog near Rapid City.

John Murray White, 46, was reported missing after he neglected to report to work Monday.

Following a search on Tuesday the Coast Guard and Police located an empty kayak near the north end of Lake Skegemog.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie Command at 906-635-3237.

