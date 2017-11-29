Steve Bannon to campaign for Moore next week

HENAGAR, Ala. (AP) — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will campaign for embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore next week in Alabama.

Dean Young, a longtime associate of Moore’s, announced Wednesday night that Bannon will attend a south Alabama rally with Moore on December 5.

Young urged people to attend the rally and told a crowd gathered to hear Moore speak at a Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, that “the world is watching” to see how Alabama votes in the Dec. 12 U.S. Senate race.

Theodore is 15 miles southwest of Mobile.

