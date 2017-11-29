‘This has been my life for 30 years’ — Brothers hope to rebuild after fire destroys store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year, but on Saturday a long-time family business was destroyed by a fire.

Now, the brothers who own and run Prep Sports Centre are struggling to come to terms with all that's been lost.

"It's been difficult, this has been my life for 30 years. I've been working here for over 30 years," said Chris VanDyke.

All their lives, Chris and his brother Greg VanDyke have been fully involved in the family-run business off Plainfield Avenue.

On Nov. 25, Greg's phone rang at 6 a.m. with the news that his family's company was on fire.

"I was just in shock," he said. "I didn't even put my socks on or nothing I just drove down... just cried, over and over."

He arrived to find massive flames engulfing the building.

"This is where I went 6 days a week. I have nowhere else to go," Chris said

The community is also feeling the sting of the fire.

"I've been going here since I was a little kid. Now I bring my kids here. Greg's been training my little son." said John Koval, a close friend of the brothers. "It's their livelihood and something they've done for years. So it's pretty hard for them."

There was a lot of history in Prep Sports, and a lot of valuable sports memorabilia.

"There were some historic photos of Jackie Robinson in Cuba in a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform signing autographs," Chris said. "There's things in there that goes back to when my dad started this business."

Hundreds of old ball gloves and other prized athletic gear were also inside. In all, they value the loss at around $200,000.

The financial loss hurts, but Greg says he feels worse for the kids who came here to learn how to play baseball and softball. They have 100 kids signed up to practice.

"We were doing 7 days a week training," Greg said. "Was training ball players just the night before [the fire], boys and girls."

Crews believe the fire started in the basement, no cause has been determined.

The family does have building insurance that will help with rebuilding. However, the VanDykes didn't have content insurance, which means everything burned up inside will not be covered. A GoFundMe page was started to help with rebuilding costs.