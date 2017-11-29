Tree Effects: A tabletop light show perfect for the holidays

Posted 11:56 AM, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55AM, November 29, 2017

In just 10 minutes, the family Christmas tree can be an amazing light show thanks to Geek My Tree and their latest creation: Tree Effects.

Tree Effects has 50 built-in light shows, along with a wireless remote with the ability to change between different light effects and colors. Plus, it's the perfect size for people who live in smaller spaces like a dorm room or apartment.

Brad Boyink, creator of Tree Effects, explains how the tabletop tree works.

Tree Effects is available to purchase at Flowerland, Schuler Books, TrueValue in Allendale, Amazon, and geekmytree.com for $49.

