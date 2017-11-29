× Under the spotlight, Travel Channel visits Grand Rapids Brewing Company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular brewery in Grand Rapids is going to be in the spotlight Wednesday as the Travel Channel is set to visit Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

The brewery posted that a TV series is filming at the restaurant and the public is welcome to come attend the event.

“We can’t say which show, but it’s popular and will involve our 1-800-HOTLINE-BEEF, winner of the 2016 Grandwich competition,” GRBC wrote in a post on Facebook.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to the public.