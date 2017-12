Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Zeke Upshaw hit 7 3-pointers and had a game-high 25 points as the Grand Rapids Drive beat the Lakeland Magic 90-80 Thursday night.

Former Piston great Dennis Rodman held an autograph session and deliverd the game, then watched as the Drive snapped their 8-game losing streak.

Grand Rapids will play at Erie Friday night at 7 p.m..