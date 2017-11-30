GM to launch autonomous cars in big cities sometime in 2019

Posted 1:13 PM, November 30, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors expects to have autonomous vehicles working commercially in big cities sometime in 2019.

The company made the prediction Thursday in slides posted on its website ahead of an investor presentation.

The company says that based on its current rate of change, it expects “commercial launch at scale” in heavily traveled urban environments in 2019. The slides mention delivery and carrying passengers.

GM’s Cruise Automation unit is currently testing autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with human backup drivers in San Francisco, Detroit and Phoenix with plans to test in Manhattan next year. Presumably the backup driver would be removed at the time of the commercial launch.

The slides say that GM is focused on deploying self-driving vehicles safely but say the company is in the lead vs rival companies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s