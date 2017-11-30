Have an idea about stopping violence in our city? Now is your chance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Have an idea of how to end violence on Grand Rapids streets and you want to get it to the people who can make it happen? Your opportunity is coming.

The Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Taskforce is taking ideas at a Pitch and Highlight Night on Tuesday, December 5. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Beacon Hill Community House Auditorium at 1919 Boston Street SE.

Submit your ideas to the SAFE Taskforce website by December 2. For more information about what the SAFE Taskforce does and what they may be looking for, click here.

The group says that submitted ideas should address issues that face 15-to-24 year olds in Grand Rapids. Participants will have five minutes to present their ideas. A panel of up to five judges will hear the proposals.

Non-profits that enter will compete for a $5,000 prize to support their violence reduction efforts. Individuals can receive $500 to support their concepts. The group says they’ll fund up to three organizations and three individuals.

“Finding ways to reduce gun violence in Grand Rapids is the responsibility of everyone who lives or works here,” said Commissioner Senita Lenear, who is also the SAFE Taskforce Chair. “The SAFE Taskforce wants to promote and assist those who bring a fresh perspective to fighting this issue. We’re looking forward to listening to these pitches and learning about new proposals.”