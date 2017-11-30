× Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The Newaygo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a suspect from an armed robbery.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at an undisclosed location. In a Facebook post, the department says that one person is in custody and the second person has been identified, but they are still looking for him.

Anyone with information on the person pictured below should call Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or comment on their Facebook post.