Kalamazoo Superintendent delivers ‘State of the Schools’ address

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent delivered the ‘State of the Schools’ address Thursday. The annual report gives a look at the district’s accomplishments over the past year as well as things that can be improved.

Superintendent Michael Rice touched on a number of topics, including an increase in reading and math achievements and students performing well on M-STEP testing. Rice also said that the number of students taking AP courses increased by 177 percent and that the graduation rate has gone up.

In addition to academic issues, he also talked about the recent sexual harassment scandal involving Loy Norrix High School principal Rodney Prewitt. Prewitt resigned after being accused of harassment by a former school counselor.

The district says it’s now going to be focusing on education when it comes to that subject, including a four-part training program for administrators.