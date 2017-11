Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSEKGON, Mich. -- It's the 33rd annual year of the Mona Shore Singing Christmas Tree in Muskegon.

The tree take 48 hours to assemble and is 67 feet tall, that's 5 stories.

There are 25,000 lights and they are now LED making it less hot for the choir students.

More than 200 students fill the tree and they have several parent volunteers that help out behind the tree to make sure the students are safe.

The show sold out in 2 days this year, they say that's record time.