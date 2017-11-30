Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids is getting some great exposure on the Travel Channel.

On Wednesday crews were at Grand Rapids Brewing Company, and the brewery shared some pictures of the visit on their Facebook page.

They can't release many details about why the Travel Channel visited, but it'll focus partially on the 1-800-Hotline Beef sandwich, which won the 2016 Grandwich competition.

On Tuesday the Travel Channel was at the Beltline Bar in Grand Rapids, featuring their famous wet burrito.

They also are making their way to Dog Central in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

2. For the second time in a week, the city of Portage is delaying the opening of its ice rink.

The ice rink, located at Millennium Park, was originally supposed to open last Saturday. Then the date got pushed back to next Saturday, now officials are pushing it back again.

The newly scheduled opening date is now December 9. The warmer weather as of late is to blame for the delays.

3. World class pianist, Jim Brickman, is in Grand Rapids for a special VIP concert.

It's at 4 p.m. at Keyboard World on 28th Street. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, so RSVP at keyboardworld.net.

Jim will share his music, discuss his passion for piano and introduce the audience to his joyful Christmas tour.

4. For those who cringe when people say they have a fake tree, this should be even more disturbing.

The smell of a real tree may be nice, but it could be bringing thousands of bugs into the house.

Pest Control Company, Safer Brand, says as many as 25,000 bugs can live in one tree.

The company says most of the bugs aren't dangerous and will eventually die, but spiders, mites, bark beetles and sawflies are among the list of bugs that can survive in the home.

Safer Brand says it's important to examine the tree for bug nests before buying it and bringing it into the house.

Leave the tree in garage for a few days and shaking it out to dislodge any bugs.

5. Facebook may soon start asking for selfies if it detects suspicious activity on an account.

According to a report from Wired, some users have already reported getting a prompt that asks them to upload a photo that clearly shows their face. It includes a guarantee that Facebook would check the picture and then permanently delete it from its servers.

Facebook says the new system is intended to help it catch suspicious activity.