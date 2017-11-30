MSP investigating Ionia County arsons

SARANAC, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after several mail and newspaper boxes found set on  fire.

This happened early Wednesday morning around 2:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of W. Peck lake Road and also on Hotchkiss Road north of Peck Lake Road in Boston Township.

Troopers were called to an area where a school bus stop shelter had been lit of fire. In another area, several mail boxes and newspaper boxes were found burnt.

MSP is now asking for your help with any information finding who is responsible.

If you have any information you can contact MSP at 855-677-9178 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

 

