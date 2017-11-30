New, innovative exhibit opens at Kalamazoo museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Visitors can now take on 26 new challenges at the Innovation Gallery at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

The science exhibit and interactive space features “game show” style food system quizzes, an area to build race cars, turbine construction and “dancing” MRI and X-ray images.

“The infusion of an innovation theme into the traditional science exhibit museum space reflects the growing importance and recognition of the creative spirit within scientific discoveries,” said Dr. Paige Eagan, Dean of Math, Sciences, and Health Careers at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. “The new gallery space – exhibits and activities – provides a connection with scientific history and helps visitors question the future with innovation in mind.”

Body, land, mobility and music are the four areas that the exhibit highlights.

From hands on activities about technology, to medical training exercises, to composing your own musical masterpiece the new exhibit spans the spectrum of topics.

The new exhibit is now open.