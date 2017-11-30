GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Over the years viewers have sent Mike Avery a variety of panda-related items. Here are just some of the Panda gifts that decorate his desk.
Panda Haul with Mike Avery
-
‘Red Panda Watch’ with Mike Avery
-
Hot holiday toy trends from Meijer
-
Holiday events with the West Michigan Tourist Assoc.
-
Annual Grand Rapids tree lighting set for this Friday
-
The Grand Rapids Ballet will perform The Nutcracker over two weekends
-
-
International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival kicks off on Thursday
-
City High Middle School is set to perform `Fiddler On The Roof`
-
Beer & Yoga event at Trail Point Brewing Company
-
Fork Fest 2017 will be held tonight
-
Michigan native, Brandon Calhoon, is taking Nashville by storm
-
-
Check out these fall events with the West Michigan Tourist Association
-
West Michigan Pawn is a great place to find unique holiday gifts
-
Corelife Eatery set to open in Portage