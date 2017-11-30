Pelosi calls for Conyers to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and ranking member Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) participate in a markup hearing before the House Judiciary Committee March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a markup hearing on H.Res.184, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President and directing the Attorney General to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to communications with the government of Russia; and H.Res.203, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President, and directing the Attorney General, to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to certain communications by the President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Fox News) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for embattled Michigan Rep. John Conyers to resign, amid mounting sexual harassment allegations against the nation’s longest-serving congressman.
At her weekly press briefing, Pelosi, D-Calif., called the allegations against Conyers “serious and disappointing.”
“I pray for Congressman Conyers, however, Congressman Conyers should resign,” Pelosi said Thursday. “He has served our Congress and shaped consequential legislation—zero tolerance means consequences for everyone—no matter the great legacy.”